DEEPSPACE Price Tops $0.15 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $7.76 million and $213,552.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

