Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 4.1% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $47,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $3.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $389.65. 8,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,648. The company has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.68 and a 200 day moving average of $359.66. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $298.54 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.24.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.