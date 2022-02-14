DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Achieves Market Cap of $4.81 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $4.81 million and $424,703.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000565 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,537,736 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

