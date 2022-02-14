Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of DCTH stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.48. 3,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,438. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.43. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01.

In other Delcath Systems news, insider Gerard J. Michel bought 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Delcath Systems by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth about $405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 90.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 46.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. 19.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

