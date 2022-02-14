Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,549 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $22,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

DUK stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $99.31. 80,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,765. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,815 shares of company stock valued at $277,752. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

