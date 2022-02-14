Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $22.19 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,021 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Hubbell worth $22,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 12.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 12,940.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.11. 2,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,417. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $162.73 and a 12-month high of $212.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.73.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

