Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Trims Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.16% of Cardinal Health worth $21,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 108,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 79,010 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CAH traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $51.78. 19,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,007. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.