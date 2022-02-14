DerivaDAO Market Cap Reaches $64.75 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $64.75 million and approximately $335,544.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $2.48 or 0.00005824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043940 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.09 or 0.06873425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,641.15 or 1.00096295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00048890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00048719 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006255 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

