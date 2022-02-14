Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.30

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.30 and last traded at $47.30, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DWVYF shares. Panmure Gordon upgraded Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

