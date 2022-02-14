Desjardins Comments on IGM Financial Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IGM Financial in a research note issued on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.00.

TSE IGM opened at C$45.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.52. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$34.18 and a twelve month high of C$51.68. The stock has a market cap of C$10.94 billion and a PE ratio of 11.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 57.25%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

