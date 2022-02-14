Desjardins Weighs in on TELUS Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for TELUS in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

TU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

TELUS stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in TELUS by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,268,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $124,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,731 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in TELUS by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 494,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 15,209.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 160,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 159,698 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in TELUS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 239,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in TELUS by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 175,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 51,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.84%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

