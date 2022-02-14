Dev Protocol (DEV) One Day Volume Hits $92,867.00

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $92,867.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00003436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009922 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009417 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.32 or 0.00535970 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

