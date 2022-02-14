Dev Protocol Price Reaches $1.46 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.46 or 0.00003436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $92,867.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

