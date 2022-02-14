Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) shares were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.05 and last traded at $52.13. Approximately 56,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,850,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 44.4% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $5,359,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15,871.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 49.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 59.2% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

