DEXTools Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a market cap of $26.70 million and approximately $134,845.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 147,783,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,957,526 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

