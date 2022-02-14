Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises approximately 3.6% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $41,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC increased its position in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Diageo by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 531.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 76,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after buying an additional 64,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.64. 6,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,293. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $156.66 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.92) to GBX 3,200 ($43.27) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $948.12.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

