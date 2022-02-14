DIGG (DIGG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $118,399.00

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. DIGG has a market cap of $17.03 million and approximately $118,399.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for $33,869.81 or 0.80189282 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DIGG has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00043769 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.87 or 0.06849089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,218.84 or 0.99956248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00048561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00048520 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006277 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

