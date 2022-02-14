Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,777 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Digital Turbine worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,419,000 after buying an additional 4,074,911 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,854,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,693,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after buying an additional 399,216 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,650,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $49.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 90.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

