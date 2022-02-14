Digitalcoin (DGC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $60.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $201,012.22 and approximately $60.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,548.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.51 or 0.06938206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.85 or 0.00293569 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.68 or 0.00770809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014251 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00009480 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00074636 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.32 or 0.00402588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.76 or 0.00217586 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,405,611 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

