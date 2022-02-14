Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $110.94 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,060,493 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 16,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Akamai Technologies worth $110,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after buying an additional 6,028,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $332,518,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,855,132 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $332,908,000 after purchasing an additional 34,623 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,225,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $232,717,000 after purchasing an additional 140,571 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $258,546,000 after purchasing an additional 227,426 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,325 shares of company stock worth $1,269,657 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM opened at $111.14 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $120.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.71.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.80.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

