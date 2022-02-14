Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 34,322 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.64% of TTEC worth $116,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in TTEC in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TTEC in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 5.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $75.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.42. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $113.37.

Several research firms have commented on TTEC. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

