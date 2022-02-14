Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,713 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.39% of Prothena worth $112,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1,129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $35.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.04. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $79.75.

In other news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $261,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,519 shares of company stock worth $1,048,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRTA. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

