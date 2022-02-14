Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ DIOD traded down $1.33 on Monday, hitting $88.32. 409,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.04. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Diodes will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $66,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $441,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,104 shares of company stock worth $4,601,729 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Diodes by 1,169.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

