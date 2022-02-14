Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $140.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DFS. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS opened at $124.14 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,544 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,318,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,711,000 after acquiring an additional 195,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,302,000 after acquiring an additional 360,707 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,490,000 after acquiring an additional 501,073 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.