Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37. 6,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 2,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$3.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Diversified Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition of well-managed royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors. It also owns the following trademarks: Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres. The company was founded on July 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

