Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 1,607.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,245 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Docebo worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Docebo by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after purchasing an additional 652,604 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,272,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Docebo by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 135,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,863,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,956,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. raised their price target on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

Docebo stock opened at $54.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.20 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average is $70.42. Docebo Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

