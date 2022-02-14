Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Short Interest Update

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the January 15th total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DCBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. lifted their price target on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its position in Docebo by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,363,000 after acquiring an additional 652,604 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Docebo by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,822,000 after acquiring an additional 631,453 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Docebo by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,293,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,272,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Docebo by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 57,778 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,852. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.34 and a beta of 2.45. Docebo has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.42.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

