Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will report $8.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Three analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.55 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $8.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $34.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.12 billion to $34.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $36.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.97 billion to $37.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

DG opened at $200.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 6.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 208.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 2.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 96,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar General (DG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.