Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Short Interest Update

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 762,900 shares, a growth of 88.0% from the January 15th total of 405,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 258,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

DFIN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,807. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

