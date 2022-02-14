Donut (DONUT) Price Hits $0.0032 on Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Donut has a market capitalization of $384,563.37 and approximately $4,416.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Donut has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Donut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00044240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.47 or 0.06928766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,403.61 or 0.99730340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00048553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00048649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002874 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.