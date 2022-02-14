DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the January 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDI. UBS Group AG bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DDI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.74. 22,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. DoubleDown Interactive has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $18.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

