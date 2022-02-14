Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st. Analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $35.69 on Monday. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $820.19 million, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 209.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 87,473 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 151.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 33,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.