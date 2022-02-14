Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st. Analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $35.69 on Monday. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $820.19 million, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.89.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.
About Douglas Dynamics
Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Douglas Dynamics (PLOW)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.