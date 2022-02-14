Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.450-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.54 billion-$8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.46 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOV. Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.08.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.16. 787,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover has a 1 year low of $118.94 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

