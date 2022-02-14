DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Reaches One Day Volume of $924,931.00

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $19.63 million and $924,931.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00037757 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00105515 BTC.

DSLA Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,709,763,023 coins and its circulating supply is 5,380,682,934 coins. The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

