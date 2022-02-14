Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $35,665.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

