Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Short Interest Up 80.9% in January

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 80.9% from the January 15th total of 11,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, insider Millennium Management Llc sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Duddell Street Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSAC traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.93. 3,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,475. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91. Duddell Street Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Duddell Street Acquisition Company Profile

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.