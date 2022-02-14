Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) PT Raised to GBX 1,710

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,620 ($21.91) to GBX 1,710 ($23.12) in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.46% from the company’s previous close.

DNLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.66) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.93) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($22.31) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($24.00) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,697.86 ($22.96).

LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,291 ($17.46) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,219 ($16.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,599 ($21.62). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,346.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.08), for a total transaction of £729,774.71 ($986,848.83).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

