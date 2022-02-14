Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) PT Raised to GBX 1,710

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,620 ($21.91) to GBX 1,710 ($23.12) in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.46% from the company’s previous close.
DNLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.66) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.93) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($22.31) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($24.00) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,697.86 ($22.96).
LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,291 ($17.46) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,219 ($16.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,599 ($21.62). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,346.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
