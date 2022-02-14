Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DUOL shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 700 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 34,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.73 per share, with a total value of $3,675,597.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 528,906 shares of company stock valued at $49,195,388 and sold 15,915 shares valued at $1,787,608.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,201,000 after buying an additional 800,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $49,908,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DUOL opened at $94.00 on Monday. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $78.05 and a 52-week high of $204.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

