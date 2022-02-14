DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,740 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology comprises about 3.6% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after buying an additional 3,329,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,466,000 after buying an additional 113,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,397,000 after buying an additional 3,062,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,552,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,614,000 after buying an additional 554,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,260,000 after buying an additional 26,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.63. 8,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,276. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.33. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

