DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,468 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.34% of DXP Enterprises worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 56.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 8.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 9.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $27.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.61. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.15 million, a PE ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 2.26.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

