Dynamic Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $98.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,442.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.82 or 0.06900746 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.56 or 0.00295846 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.33 or 0.00771248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00074680 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009438 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.00411679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.00 or 0.00219125 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

