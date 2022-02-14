Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.660-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $922 million-$924 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $917.35 million.Dynatrace also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.160 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.70.

DT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.24. 24,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,255. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.26.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 140,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,109,528 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatrace stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,032 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Dynatrace worth $16,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

