E Randall Chestnut Sells 17,800 Shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Stock

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $124,956.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

E Randall Chestnut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, E Randall Chestnut sold 4,124 shares of Crown Crafts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $28,909.24.

Shares of CRWS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,851. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.26%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Crafts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 172,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

