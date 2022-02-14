Eaton Vance Management Buys 471,756 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 198.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,756 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Snap were worth $52,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,161,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth $794,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth $13,460,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,642,567.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,212,570 shares of company stock worth $48,388,422 over the last 90 days.

SNAP stock opened at $39.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average is $58.15. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of -94.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

