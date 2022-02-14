Eaton Vance Management Has $56.82 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,757 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.08% of CME Group worth $56,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 147.0% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,665,000 after purchasing an additional 88,229 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $241.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.58. The company has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.11 and a 52-week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

