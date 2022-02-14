Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the January 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 8,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000.

EVT traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.25. 1,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,386. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

