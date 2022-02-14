Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Down 41.2% in January

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the January 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EDUC opened at $7.50 on Monday. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.09.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 23.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Educational Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Educational Development by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Educational Development by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

