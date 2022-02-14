EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EGGF) Short Interest Down 48.1% in January

EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EGGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EGGF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,241. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. EG Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EG Acquisition by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of EG Acquisition by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EG Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $468,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of EG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EG Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

EG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

