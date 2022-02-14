eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.050-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.72 million.eGain also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $399.97 million, a P/E ratio of 141.13 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $244,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of eGain by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eGain by 22.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

