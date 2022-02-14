eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.90 million-$23.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.62 million.eGain also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.050-$0.100 EPS.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Get eGain alerts:

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $12.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $399.97 million, a PE ratio of 141.13 and a beta of 0.38.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

In other eGain news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in eGain by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in eGain by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in eGain by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in eGain by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in eGain by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 30,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.